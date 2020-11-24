Former police officer jailed for faking evidence

A former police officer who threw away wraps of cocaine seized during a stop and search then manufactured evidence to cover his tracks has been jailed for 12 months.

Daniel Jackson, who served with Suffolk Police, was called as back-up to help two more junior officers who were making an arrest in Newmarket last year.

Norwich Crown Court heard the 28-year-old threw away three wraps of class A drugs that were seized from a stopped vehicle then filed a false report to say nothing had been recovered.

When other officers challenged him about the missing evidence months later, he falsified evidence, making fake drugs wraps using granulated sugar and logging them as an exhibit.

He admitted at earlier hearings to misconduct in a public office and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court heard that Jackson, of Lakenheath, had received a text message from his partner breaking up with him before the incident.

I accept that you had received a very distressing text from your partner and that may have coloured your approach but your conduct on this night was nothing short of disgraceful Judge Caroline Goodwin

She said Jackson allowed a suspect to leave the scene and discouraged a colleague from giving chase, saying he knew the suspect's address and would speak to him later.

He also allowed a suspect to keep £800 found in the stopped vehicle.

It beggars belief that you simply say now that you threw away those wraps of class A drugs Judge Caroline Goodwin

Jackson effectively resigned from the force in July.

Judge Caroline Goodwin accepted it was not an instance of personal gain, adding: "This was a sequence of decisions you will now regret for the rest of your life."

Jailing him for 12 months, she said: "Honesty and integrity go to the heart of policing. Anything which undermines that very basic premise is to be discouraged."