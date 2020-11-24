Harry Dunn's parents have lost their High Court battle against the Foreign Office over whether their son's alleged killer had diplomatic immunity, but have said they will appeal against the judgement.

Harry, who was 19, was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car being driven on the wrong side of the road by American Anne Sacoolas outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

Anne Sacoolas Credit: ITV Anglia

Reacting to the judgement Harry's mother Charlotte Charles said she promised her boy she would get him justice and that no one is going to stand in her way

The Government and Mrs Sacoolas need to understand that this court ruling is just a blip along the way Charlotte Charles, Harry's mother

Mrs Charles added: "It's obviously disappointing that this court did not find in our favour but we are more focused now than ever on fulfilling our promise."

It’s bad enough feeling the horrible pain of not having Harry around and missing him, but I can’t believe the governments are putting us through this. It all seems so cruel and needless Tim Dunn, Harry's father

Spokesman for Harry Dunn's family, Radd Seiger, confirmed they will be taking the case to the Court of Appeal on what he described as "strong legal advice"

We are confident that the ruling will ultimately be overturned in the senior courts Radd Seiger

The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, says his thoughts are with Harry's family.

he says the judgement makes clear the Foreign Office acted properly and lawfully throughout but he appreciates that won’t provide any solace to the family in their search for justice.

We stand with them, we’re clear that Anne Sacoolas needs to face justice in the UK, and we will support the family with their legal claim in the US Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary

Sacoolas, whose husband Jonathan Sacoolas worked as a technical assistant at the base, left the country a few weeks later after the US said she was entitled to diplomatic immunity.

The 43-year-old was ultimately charged with causing death by dangerous driving last December, but an extradition request was rejected by the US State Department in January - a decision it later described as "final".

Mr Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, claimed the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office wrongly decided Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity and unlawfully obstructed Northamptonshire Police's investigation into their son's death by keeping the force "in the dark".

But, in a High Court judgment delivered on Tuesday, Lord Justice Flaux and Mr Justice Saini disagreed.

Our conclusion is that Mrs Sacoolas enjoyed immunity from UK criminal jurisdiction at the time of Harry's death Lord Justice Flaux and Mr Justice Saini

The judges also rejected Mrs Charles and Mr Dunn's claim the FCDO "usurped" Northamptonshire Police's investigation into their son's death, finding officials "sought to assist rather than obstruct Northamptonshire Police in their investigation".

Chief Constable Nick Adderley Credit: Jacob King/PA

Harry's parents initially also took legal action against Northamptonshire Police but that claim was dropped in July. The family's spokesman said the force had been "absolved of any blame".

Mrs Charles and Mr Dunn's case centred on a 1995 agreement between the UK and the US, granting immunity to administrative and technical staff at RAF Croughton, which the US waived in relation to "acts performed outside the course of their duties".

At a hearing earlier this month, their lawyers said the FCDO "took upon itself the authority to resolve the question of immunity and ultimately and unlawfully decided to accept the US embassy's decision that Anne Sacoolas had immunity".

Harry Dunn

Sam Wordsworth QC told the court that Sacoolas had "no duties at all" at the base and therefore "never had any relevant immunity for the US to waive".

But Lord Justice Flaux and Mr Justice Saini found Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity "on arrival in the UK" under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations which had not been "expressly waived", meaning she "had immunity at the time of Harry's death".

We do not come this conclusion with any enthusiasm for the result, but it is compelled by the operation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations Lord Justice Flaux and Mr Justice Saini

Harry's family believe a change of administration in the US following the election of Democrat Joe Biden as the new President will bring them fresh hope

We are all hoping that he will put an end to all this for us and show that the US Government does have a better side and we hope to engage with him soon to discuss our case Charlotte Charles, Harry's mother

