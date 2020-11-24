Anne Sacoolas and Harry Dunn Credit: ITV Anglia

The High Court will deliver its judgement on whether the Foreign Office should have allowed Anne Sacoolas to leave the country following the death of Harry Dunn.

19-year-old Harry was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car being driven on the wrong side of the road by American Sacoolas near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27th last year.

Harry's family are trying to establish whether she had diplomatic immunity.

Harry's parents, Tim and Charlotte Credit: ITV

Sacoolas' husband worked as a technical assistant at the base. She left the country a few weeks after the collision after the US said she was entitled to diplomatic immunity.

The 43-year-old was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December 2019, but an extradition request was rejected by the US State Department in January.

Harry's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, claim the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) wrongly decided Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity and unlawfully obstructed Northamptonshire Police's investigation into their son's death by keeping the force "in the dark".

Harry Dunn's parents with family spokesperson Radd Seiger. Credit: PA

At a hearing earlier this month, the Dunn's lawyers said the FCDO "took upon itself the authority to resolve the question of immunity and ultimately and unlawfully decided to accept the US embassy's decision that Anne Sacoolas had immunity".

It also emerged that in 1995 the UK agreed to an American request to include staff at RAF Croughton on the diplomatic list, but asked the US to waive the immunity of administrative and technical staff in relation to "acts performed outside the course of their duties".

The FCDO says that waiver only applied to staff at RAF Croughton and not their family members, meaning Anne Sacoolas did have immunity at the time of the crash.

Sam Wordsworth QC - representing Harry's parents said Sacoolas had "no duties at all" at the base and therefore "never had any relevant immunity for the US to waive".

Chief Constable Nick Adderley. Credit: ITV

Harry's parents initially also took legal action against Northamptonshire Police but that claim was dropped in July. The family's spokesman said the force had been "absolved of any blame".

Harry Dunn

The High Court ruling is due to be delivered remotely at 10am on Tuesday morning, 24th November.

