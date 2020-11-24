Championship leaders Norwich City will be without several of their key players for Tuesday's visit to Stoke City, as their injury crisis deepens.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell has been ruled out for three weeks with a hip injury, while Kenny McLean could be sidelined for five months if he needs surgery on a meniscus tear in his knee.

Striker Jordan Hugill could also be set for an extended period out if he has to have an operation on a shoulder ligament injury.

There's also concerns over the fitness of left-back Xavi Quintillà who hasn't featured for weeks after he picked up a mystery hip injury, while midfielder Lukas Rupp could also miss the trip to the Bet365 Stadium with a hamstring problem.

The likes of Kieran Dowell, Bali Mumba, Adam Idah and Sam Bryam are already on the treatment table, and head coach Daniel Farke admitted he may struggle to fill the bench at Stoke.

Luton Town celebrate after scoring against Blackburn Rovers. Credit: PA

Elsewhere in the Championship, Luton Town will be hoping to build on Saturday's draw against Blackburn Rovers when they host Birmingham City.

Ipswich Town take on League One pace-setters Hull City in League One, while Peterborough United will be desperate to get back to winnings ways when they welcome Plymouth Argyle to the Weston Homes Stadium.

MK Dons and Northampton Town face Shrewsbury Town and Rochdale respectively.

In League Two, there's a top of the table clash as third-placed Cambridge United travel to Cheltenham Town, while Colchester United make the long trip to Exeter City.

Stevenage and Southend United both have home games against Port Vale and Forest Green Rovers respectively.

Tuesday's EFL fixtures (all 7pm kick-offs)