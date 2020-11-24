On patrol: Covid Marshals aiming to help Luton out of lockdown

A team of eight covid marshals patrol the whole of Luton 7 days a week.

Their job is to help businesses comply with covid regulations. They have no enforcement powers but they're the eyes and ears of the authorities.

On the whole they've found the vast majority of businesses have been compliant, but this lockdown they've been instrumental in issuing 23 prohibition notices to those not following the rules.

Some are finding it difficult, customers coming into their shop but we are there to give advice when needed Dean Prior, Covid marshal

Covid Marshals aiming to help Luton out of lockdown Credit: ITV Anglia

In Luton's indoor market barely 10% of the stalls are open, but the announcement that all shops can open post-lockdown is welcome news.

I'm happy the other stall holders are going to open because being a small unit it affects the atmosphere in the market. Because we've taken the measures necessary I think we'll find people will adhere to the guidelines Cheryl Beckles, Riley's Caribbean Food Shop

Luton had only been in tier 2 for a week when the country went into the second lockdown.

As to what tier it, and all other areas, will be in come next week, it will be down to local infection rates and pressures on hospitals.

And that decision for some businesses is crucial.

The Castle Tavern, Luton Credit: ITV Anglia

The Castle Tavern is a wet pub in the centre of town, if Luton ends up in tier 2 it will have to start serving food to stay open, if it's in tier 3, the pub is likely to close its doors for good.

It's hard to prepare for what is going to happen, we have a week now until we open if we go into tier 2 but that requires a lot of adapting quickly especially as a wet-led pub, but especially if we're in tier 3, what do we do then, how do we make sure we're here when we do open? Connor Willis, The Castle Tavern, Luton

Luton Borough Council says it needs clarity now as to which tier it will end up in.