Pubs in the east warn they may not survive tougher restrictions after lockdown

With just a week to go until the end of the second national lockdown attention has now switched to what that end might bring.

And that will depend on the tier that areas go into from next Wednesday.

At the Rose Pub in Norwich the Prime Minster's announcement has left staff worried.

Everybody else can have their Christmas trade and we are looking at tiers which may severely restrict what we can do, it could have a devastating effect, the Prime Minister has said this Christmas might be different, well next Christmas might be different as your local pub may not be there Dawn Hopkins, Landlady, The Rose Pub

Prior to the lockdown Essex was the only county in the East to be in Tier 2.

The number of new cases is falling but are still significantly higher than before the lockdown.

Suffolk remains low overall but Ipswich has seen a big rise in the last week.

New Wolsey Theatre Credit: ITV Anglia

The town's New Wolsey Theatre is hopeful it's Christmas Pantomime will go ahead, even if most of the audience see it live-streamed at home.

We're hopeful Ipswich will be in tier 1 or tier 2 so we will be able to invite people in socially distanced Sarah Holmes, Chief Executive, New Wolsey Theatre

The theatre will be able to use 139 of its 400 seats

Suffolk Strength Academy Credit: ITV Anglia

Gyms have also been given the go ahead to reopen.