Rise in illegal traps on Norfolk rivers since start of first lockdown

The Norfolk Rivers Trust says it has seen a rise in the number of illegal traps and nets since the beginning of lockdown in March

The issue has been highlighted by the death of a young and well known otter on the outskirts of Norwich.

Phil Coles was walked his dog along the banks of the River Wensum when he discovered a dead otter trapped in an illegal crayfish net tied to a tree

It shows a real disregard for nature and for the law by putting in an illegal net and not putting in otter barriers or checking it. It's a real slap in the face for a healthy river Phil Coles, Film maker

Otters are now seen regularly close to Norwich, a testament to how clean the water is after years of pollution .

This otter was well known in the area and has often been caught on camera

She was really shy and elusive and some times she'd lift her head then disppear. Other times she seemed playful and was showing off for me Liam Smith, Film maker

The otter was found in this illegal net

The Norfolk Rivers Trust says it has seen an increase in illegal trapping for eating purposes or for controlling fishing stocks