People in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk are encouraged to join coronavirus vaccination teams.

A number of vaccines, including one developed by Cambridge pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University, are being trialled.

Thousands of people will be needed to support staff and help deliver the vaccine, as soon as it comes available. The NHS says it will be able to give the potentially life-saving jab to those most at-risk while keeping A&Es, surgeries and GP services going.

People across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Norfolk are being urged to join a Covid Vaccine Team Credit: PA

A range of different roles will be needed including registered practitioners, immunisers, receptionists and post-vaccination observation support volunteers. Matthew Winn, Chief Executive of Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said: "When we get a safe and effective vaccine, we are determined to deliver it to eligible people across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Norfolk and Waveney as quickly as possible.

"But it’s also crucial that we keep vital services running at the same time, so we need local people to join our vaccination teams, either as vaccinators or support staff, or as volunteers. Whether you are retired, furloughed or actively seeking a way back into work – we would love to hear from you.

"We’ll be offering posts on a flexible basis so that people can fit helping out around other work, caring and family responsibilities. So if you want to play your part in this historiceffort, please find out more today; your NHS needs you."A Covid-19 vaccine is not expected to be widely available until January 2021, but work could commence as soon as next month.

The vaccination programme is likely to run into the Spring.