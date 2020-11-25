Bedfordshire woman writes charity single with Grammy award winning songwriter

A woman from Bedfordshire has recorded a charity single with the Grammy Award-winning songwriter who co-wrote Ed Sheeran's number one hit Thinking Out Loud.

Anita Gabrielle decided to make an EP to raise money for Parkinson's UK after her brother, Michael, was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

Songwriting superstar, Amy Wadge, heard about the project and offered to help.

"She's an absolute rockstar from the minute I met her. As a friend I was excited but then she added to that that she was hoping to raise some money for Parkinson's and my mum has Parkinson's and so that's a charity that's pretty close to my heart so I just said how can I help... I just added some harmonies and a little bit of piano to an already really special song. Amy Wadge, Grammy Award-winning songwriter

Anita has had a life-long love affair with music and has been writing songs for more than five decades.

I was 14-years-old when my beloved brother Michael came home from London and said 'I think I've found this singer, you're going to like her' and it was Joni Mitchell and her first album hadn't even been released back then and he bought me her first album when it came out and it just changed my life. Anita Gabrielle

Anita was in band called 'The Crew' that got a recording contact with EMI in the 80s.

When her brother was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, Anita wanted to do something positive to help others - and writing a song was the natural choice.

Anita and her brother, Michael on the cover of Anita's single 'Best Friends' Credit: ITV Anglia

Amy Wadge had met Anita at a gig in Bedford years ago and when she heard about the project she said she knew she had to help.

Anita Gabrielle, said: "Having somebody like Amy Wadge singing backing vocals I mean it's a dream come true really isn't it? I feel privileged and quite honoured actually to be able to do what I've done and to have had this incredible support from people it's just been so lovely, it's been one of the best thing's I've ever done."