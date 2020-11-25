Norfolk mum who turned baking into a business gains celebrity fans

Watch a report from ITV Anglia reporter Natalie Gray

A Norfolk mum who turned her love of baking into a business has found herself with a legion of fans from around the world that includes celebrities like Lily Allen and Paris Hilton.

Her buttercream creations have even been featured in Vogue.

Kerry Roberts, who lives in Cringleford, started an Instagram account to show off her designs and quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of followers.

Kerry's cupcakes Credit: ITV Anglia

"I just started doing cakes for friends and family and they all encouraged me to start doing it as a business so I decided to give it a go," Ms Roberts said.

She says that despite challenging times for many small businesses, for her the orders keep coming in as people try to make special days at home as memorable as possible.

And as people spend more time at home, Kerry has started to share her secrets through online classes, which have seen participants join from America, Canada and Nigeria.

She said: "A lot of people obviously not working, they had more time to find new hobbies. A lot of people have given feedback to say they found it really therapeutic and they loved that they found a new hobby to get them through lockdown."