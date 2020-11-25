Norfolk's Queen of Knitting, Margaret Seaman, has completed her latest masterpiece.

The 91-year-old from Caister-on-Sea in Norfolk has created Sandringham's St Mary Magdalene Church.

Margaret has raised tens of thousands of pounds for the NHS through her unique knitting projects over the past few years.

The Knittingdale Hospital Credit: ITV Anglia

Her nifty needles have already created Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile, Sandringham House and the 'NHS Knittingale.'

The extraordinary 'Knittingale' was Margaret's lockdown project and a personal tribute to the NHS teams working in Norfolk's three hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

For three months, Margaret knitted for up to 12 hours a day - turning 34 balls of wool into a medical masterpiece.

It features stitched wards, a cafe, A&E department, reception area, a helipad, along with 59 tiny figures which each took about two hours to make.

The money raised was donated to the Norfolk and Norwich, the Queen Elizabeth in King's Lynn and the James Paget in Gorleston.

Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile has been knitted by Margaret Seaman.

Last year, it was the huge knitted model of Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile that wowed visitors to the Norfolk Makers' Festival at The Forum in Norwich.

In January, Margaret unveiled another right royal success, Sandringham House in stitches, which took her six months to finish and included some mini-monarchs.