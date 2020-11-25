The weekly number of people testing positive for Covid-19 is continuing to fall in the Anglia region but the infection rate is still higher than before the second lockdown.

Overall the number of cases per 100,000 across the Eastern Counties stood at 140.3 at the end of last week. That compared with a rate of 120.8 in the week to Thursday 5 November - the day the second lockdown began.

But the rolling total of weekly case numbers has been falling for a number of days now. In the week to Saturday 20 November, there were 10,241 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Anglia region.

That compares to 11,970 the week before, a week-on-week decline of 14%.

The graph shows the number of new coronavirus cases in the Anglia region has started to decline in recent days.

On Wednesday, the NHS reported that a further 26 hospital patients had died with coronavirus in the Anglia region taking the total number of deaths so far in November to 427.

In October, 195 hospital patients died with a positive Covid test or with the condition mentioned on their death certificate.

Hospitals across the East of England are feeling the pressure with the highest number of Covid patients since the early part of May.

On Monday the NHS reported there were 894 patients being treated with the condition in the region's hospitals.

The map shows the number of people who have died with coronavirus in each county in the Anglia region Credit: Data from the Office of National Statistics, the NHS and the Care Quality Commission

The coronavirus case numbers are falling in most areas of the region but they are still increasing in 14 of the 54 districts in the Eastern Counties.

Areas of the Anglia region where weekly coronavirus cases were increasing in the week to 20 November