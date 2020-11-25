Tracking coronavirus in the Anglia region - find out the latest infection rate where you live
The weekly number of people testing positive for Covid-19 is continuing to fall in the Anglia region but the infection rate is still higher than before the second lockdown.
Overall the number of cases per 100,000 across the Eastern Counties stood at 140.3 at the end of last week. That compared with a rate of 120.8 in the week to Thursday 5 November - the day the second lockdown began.
But the rolling total of weekly case numbers has been falling for a number of days now. In the week to Saturday 20 November, there were 10,241 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Anglia region.
That compares to 11,970 the week before, a week-on-week decline of 14%.
On Wednesday, the NHS reported that a further 26 hospital patients had died with coronavirus in the Anglia region taking the total number of deaths so far in November to 427.
In October, 195 hospital patients died with a positive Covid test or with the condition mentioned on their death certificate.
Addenbrooke's patients forced to wait up 30 hours for emergency treatment as chief says "we're letting too many down"
Thousands needed to join coronavirus vaccination teams across the Anglia region
Some pupils dropped a reading age due to first lockdown say a Cambridgeshire school
Hospitals across the East of England are feeling the pressure with the highest number of Covid patients since the early part of May.
On Monday the NHS reported there were 894 patients being treated with the condition in the region's hospitals.
The coronavirus case numbers are falling in most areas of the region but they are still increasing in 14 of the 54 districts in the Eastern Counties.
Areas of the Anglia region where weekly coronavirus cases were increasing in the week to 20 November
Ipswich - 184 cases (+59% on the previous week)
Harlow - 168 cases (+34%)
Tendring - 104 cases (+27%)
Basildon - 512 cases (+25%)
King's Lynn & West Norfolk - 215 cases (+19%)
North Norfolk - 70 cases (+19%)
Braintree - 180 cases (+18%)
Castle Point - 181 cases (+11%)
Wellingborough - 129 cases (+5%)
Thurrock - 393 cases (+4%)
Dacorum - 201 cases (+3%)
East Cambridgeshire - 68 cases (+3%)
Milton Keynes - 481 cases (+2%)
Luton - 624 cases (+2%)
Coronavirus where you live in the UK: Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
Three households allowed to mix over five days for Christmas
Travellers told to 'weigh up' additional cost of Covid test to cut England quarantine
How opening your window this winter could help to contain spread of virus