Tributes paid to a 22 year old man who died in a crash in Bedfordshire

The family of a man who died in a road traffic collision in Bedfordshire on Monday morning have paid tribute to him.

Toby Townsend, who was 22 and from Stevenage died at the scene of a crash between a motorbike and a lorry in Beadlow.

Mr Townsend’s family issued a statement saying: “As a family we are truly devastated at the sudden loss of Toby. He was loved by all who knew him.

“He had a larger than life character and a smile that lit up the room. He will leave a huge hole in our family that will never be filled. He is now with his twin brother Tom who died in 2015.”

Sergeant Russell Jones, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Townsend as we are working to establish the circumstances which led to this collision.

“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw the blue Kawasaki motorcycle, or the green lorry prior to the collision. We would like to ask any drivers who were in the area at the time to check their dashcam footage, and get in touch if they believe they have any information that can support our investigation.”Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police online or by calling 101.