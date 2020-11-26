Video report by ITV News Anglia's Hannah Pettifer

There are serious concerns that people who are experiencing symptoms of a heart attack are avoiding visiting hospital because of the lockdown.

Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge said they saw a significant drop in patients coming forward during the height of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors say that was down to people ignoring the signs either through fear of catching the virus or not wanting to burden the NHS.

In April, 33% fewer people were admitted to the hospital with heart attack symptoms, compared to last year.

In August, when restrictions eased, admissions rose by almost 50%, with more people coming to the hospital than in August 2019.

The hospital said they saw a 17% drop-off in people with symptoms of a heart attack during the first half of 2020, compared with last year Credit: ITV Anglia

But now the latest figures show another reduction in admissions for September and October, with the hospital fearing serious repercussions on people's health.

"It's really important people seek help early to identify the reason why they're experiencing these symptoms", Wayne Hurst, Head of Nursing at the Cardiology unit, said.

"If they don't seek help they could be at further risk of stroke, further heart attack or even death, so it's really important you seek these symptoms out and get them investigated."

What are the symptoms of a heart attack? (Credit:NHS)

Symptoms include:

Chest pain

Pain in other parts of the body – it can feel as if the pain is travelling from your chest to your arms (usually the left arm is affected, but it can affect both arms), jaw, neck, back and tummy (abdomen)

Feeling lightheaded or dizzy

Sweating

Shortness of breath

Feeling sick (nausea) or being sick (vomiting)

An overwhelming sense of anxiety (similar to having a panic attack)

Coughing or wheezing

Royal Papworth Hospital is the country's main heart and lung transplant centre. Credit: ITV Anglia

There are currently 11 patients in the secure Covid ward at Royal Papworth - during the height of the first wave there were 55.

Doctors are urging people with symptoms of chest pain to get investigated as soon as possible, as the repercussions of delaying treatment or diagnosis can be fatal.

"Heart attacks don't just suddenly stop, so we can only assume in the spring that people were still experiencing symptoms of heart attacks - intense chest pains, dull aches in their left-hand side - but were reluctant to come forward because they thought they were helping to protect the NHS by staying at home," added Mr Hurst.

"We are worried that this might happen again in the winter so we want to reassure people that the NHS is open and ready to treat you."