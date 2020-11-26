Cyclist airlifted to hospital with 'serious injuries' after Suffolk crash

A cyclist has been airlifted to hopsital with "serious injuries" after being involved in a crash with a lorry in a Suffolk village.

The incident happened just before 11am on Thursday morning at the roundabout with the junction of the A14 eastbound off-slip, in Trimley St Martin near Ipswich.

The cyclist was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance.

Junction 59 of the A14 has been closed, and the slip roads eastbound and westbound have been shut as well.

Police say the closures are likely to remain in place until late afternoon.