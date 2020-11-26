Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Kate Prout

Traders in a historic shopping street in the heart of Norwich are hoping for a boost thanks to a big blockbuster Christmas movie.

Jingle Jangle is a festive Netflix film starring the likes of Forest Whitaker and was partly filmed in the cobbled and quaint streets of Elm Hill in Norwich.

The cobbles of Elm Hill in Norwich provided a perfect backdrop for scenes in the film Credit: ITV News Anglia

It was changed completely, we couldn't even see out into the street. they put backboards and in front of the backboards they made it into an old fashioned chemist with big glass bottles and various potions. It's very good. Robert Stone, Owner, The Bear Shop

Filming took place on a closed set back in June 2019.

It is just one of a number of productions filmed in the city which it's hoped could pull in more visitors from around the globe.

The set was closed when they were filming but a few people managed a sneaky picture!

I think set jetting is the new thing where people want to come and see where a film's been made. We also had the Giant Slayer filmed at the Cathedral, we've had Alan Partridge at the market and the Wrestling family film, all set in Norwich. So all sorts of films being done here so its great to engage with an international audience and hopefully that will drive people to come and see the city. Stefan Gurney, Norwich BID