Residents in one Suffolk seaside town have described their festive centerpiece this year as the "Covid Christmas Tree."

The 20 foot tree in the main shopping area of Felixstowe, complete with wonky star on top-has left some disappointed locals unimpressed.

Some locals have been left less than impressed Credit: Richard Goss

One local said: "It looks pretty ropey. There are very few decorations and bits of it appear to be dead already. It probably looks better when it's dark and the lights are on but the rest of the time it's pretty sad-looking."

Another underwhelmed resident said: "It looks like the perfect tree for a Covid Christmas - not very healthy at all."

The tree is traditionally brought and put up by the local Lions club that raises thousands of pounds for charity. Organiser David Hedges was upset at the criticism - but said it won't stop the group of volunteers raising funds for charity and good causes in the town.