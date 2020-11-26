Man dies after being hit by lorry at Harwich International Port

A man has died after being hit by a lorry at Harwich International Port.

Emergency services were called to the port just after 5pm on Thursday, 26 November.

The male pedestrian, who was in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Essex Police are now appealing for any witnesses, or any lorry drivers with dash cam footage of the incident, to get in touch.

Those with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, and quoting incident number 853 of 26 November.