Britain's only openly gay footballer, Justin Fashanu, could have a street named after him in the city where he made his name.

Fashanu, who scored 40 goals in 103 appearances for Norwich City, took his own life in 1998 - eight years after he publicly came out as gay in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

The local council in Norwich has now agreed for his name to be considered for future street names after Green Party councillor Nanette Youssef put a suggestion forward at a meeting earlier this week.

Ms Youseff said the tribute would be a good way of celebrating the city's black history.

Fashanu is fondly remembered by Norwich fans. Credit: PA

She said: “I’m sure the cabinet would agree that celebrating black history should not be confined to a single month.

“With this in mind, will the council consider naming some new roads after historical black figures from Norwich?“I would suggest Justin Fashanu as one such person who could be remembered in this way.”

Cabinet member for planning, Mike Stonard, agreed that it was a "good suggestion" and promised to consider it for future housing developments.

A campaign has already been launched for a statue to be built of Fashanu at Carrow Road, and he was posthumously inducted into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame earlier this year.