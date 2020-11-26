The RSPCA is appealing for information after two cats were shot with an airgun within weeks of each other on an estate in Buntingford, Hertfordshire.

Black and white cat Petchi was shot in the chest on October 24 in Hare Street Road, on the Knights Walk estate then just a few weeks later, tabby cat Rodney was shot in the abdomen near Dellows Close on November 17.

Sadly, Petchi died after he ran into the road and was also hit by a car. Rodney is still recovering.

Petchi’s owner Lynn Sheldrick received a call from the vets letting her know that her five-year-old cat Petchi had been hit by a car while the family were on holiday.

We believe he had been shot with an airgun and was so shocked he ran into the road and was hit by a car. “He was transferred to our vets but he sadly died the next day. We still keep looking out for him thinking he will just appear. It’s been horrible. Petchi was a rescue cat and the week after he was shot and killed would have been our 2-year anniversary of adopting him. Lynn Sheldrick

Rodney's owner said she felt sick when she found out what had happened Credit: RSCPA

Lynn posted on Facebook to let residents in the area know what had happened and she was contacted by another owner on the estate whose cat had also been shot.

She said: “Knowing someone has hurt my cat deliberately is so much worse. We’re really upset but also really angry. It’s disturbing."

The gun pellet can be clearly seen in this X-ray of Rodney Credit: RSPCA

It is very distressing to think that people take pleasure in causing such horrific injuries to defenceless animals. These are deliberate and brutal acts of cruelty. Cats are normally the animals that are more susceptible to these incidents simply because they are out in the open. Unfortunately, air rifle attacks are not as rare as we would like. The injuries caused are horrific and often fatal. RSPCA inspector Callum Isitt

The RSPCA is calling for tighter controls on air weapons, along with better education and an explanation of the law when buying an air gun.

The RSPCA is now investigating these two incidents which were less than half a mile apart and urges anyone who might have heard or seen anything in the Knights Walk estate area on either October 24 or November 17 to contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.