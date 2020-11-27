Covid-19: The latest rates in your local area across the east

With the return to 3 tiers of coronavirus restrictions across the east the latest weekly data on infection rates shows Luton has the highest rate of cases in the Anglia region with 309.3 per 100,000 people

Suffolk is the only county in the Anglia region where cases are rising, but the county still has the lowest infection rate in the region.

Across the east there were 136.1 cases per 100,000 in the week ending 22nd November, that's higher than 5th November when lockdown started, then the rate was 120.8, however it is down from 161.2 on 15th November.

Week on week the number of cases rose in these districts:

Ipswich up 87%

Harlow up 42%

North Norfolk up 32%

East Cambs up 28%

Braintree up 15%

Basildon up 14%

Castle Point up 9%

Luton up 8%

Epping Forest up 4%

Tendring up 1%

Norwich up 1%

In one district the rate remained unchanged

West Suffolk

In the rest of the region the rates fell:

Northampton down 14%

Thurrock down 3%

South Northants down 20%

Brentwood down 23%

Peterborough down 7%

Broxbourne down 20%

Milton Keynes down 14%

Corby down 4%

Watford down 4%

Three Rivers down 12%

Wellingborough down 13%

Hertsmere down 8%

Kettering down 35%

South Norfolk down 34%

Rochford down 16%

Bedford down 24%

Welwyn Hatfield down 16%

East Herts down 33%

Southend down 30%

King's Lynn and West Norfolk down 8%

East Northants down 39%

Dacorum down 4%

Daventry down 47%

St Albans down 28%

Fenland down 21%

Cambridge down 54%

Chelmsford down 28%

Babergh down 27%

Stevenage down 40%

Gt Yarmouth down 38%

North Herts down 37%

Rutland down 27%

Uttlesford down 34%

Central Bedfordshire down 29%

Broadland down 41%

Breckland down 38%

East Suffolk down 18%

Colchester down 21%

Huntingdonshire down 35%

South Cambs down 37%

Maldon down 30%

Mid Suffolk down 5%

South Kesteven down 19%

In the Anglia region Luton, Basildon, Northampton, Epping Forest, Thurrock and Harlow all have infection rates above the England average.

These are the current infection rates per 100,000 for each district: