Criticism of Tier 2 across East Anglia

There's growing criticism of the Government's decision to put all of East Anglia in the high-risk Tier 2 of covid restrictions.

For many struggling businesses it's another blow as they battle to survive the year of the pandemic.

Households can't mix indoors and there are greater restrictions for the hospitality industry. Yet the R rate across the East has fallen to around 1 and infections in many areas are well below the national average.

Stowmarket is one of several places in mid Suffolk left feeling aggrieved.

The area has the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region but it's still found itself in tier two.

The Government says that while the picture in Suffolk is improving rising rates in Ipswich are a cause for concern

Trudy's Sandwich Bar Credit: ITV Anglia

Trudy is working double shifts to keep her business, Trudy's Sandwich Bar, running with takeaways.

She's not sure her depleted workforce could manage the table service needed to comply with restrictions next week and she wants clarity about what lies ahead.

I didn't think for one second that tier two was going to be us because you don't hear of it around here. We just need to know what we're doing. I love my business and I don't want to see it go down the drain Trudy Dempsey, Trudy's Sandwich Bar

The Walnut Credit: ITV Anglia

Just down the road is The Walnut, an award-winning pub specialising in real ale.

The only food they offer is nuts, but in tier two, they can't pour a pint unless it's alongside a substantial meal, so they can't open

We are completely compliant to all of the rules. The only difference between having a drink here and going to a restaurant is that it's slightly more risky to go to a restaurant because they've prepared your food and there's a risk factor there Ivan Sheldrake, Landlord, The Walnut

The tiers will be reviewed on December the 16th.