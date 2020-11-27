It will decimate the town: Anger at Stamford being in tier 3

There is anger in the Lincolnshire town of Stamford because it has been placed under the toughest of Covid restrictions, while its neighbouring areas sit in tier 2.

Some businesses and local leaders are warning the move will decimate the town, which relies heavily on the tourist industry.

Stamford is in tier 3 as it is in Lincolnshire Credit: ITV Anglia

Marianne Rawlins was a finalist on The Apprentice last year and now lives in Stamford with her two dogs Bradley and Bridget.

She believes lots of businesses in the town will suffer.

This is going to catastrophic, people travel all over the country to come here, places like The George are the heartbeat of the community. There's no benefit to the community, only the downside Marianne Rawlins

Marianne Rawlins lives in Stamford Credit: ITV Anglia

It mean pubs and restaurants in Stamford have to stay closed and there's no mixing with other households inside or out.

We have lots of restaurants and cafes which rely on the tourist trade, this is really going to decimate that industry within the town Bill Turner, Mayor of Stamford

Lawrence Hoskins has run the George Hotel for 49 years Credit: ITV Anglia

Lawrence Hoskins has run the George Hotel for 49 years and believes it will have a major impact on his business.

The hotel had just sent out letter to customers detailing their plans for the end of lockdown, and now they've all been cancelled.

We just didn't dream that we would be in tier 3, so it has come as a huge shock. Yesterday we took £17,000 of cancelations. We have spent thousands and thousands of pounds already on Covid, trying to be on top of it. Lawrence Hoskins, George Hotel

Anger at Stamford being in tier 3 Credit: ITV Anglia

Despite having a lower infection rate than Peterborough, which is in tier 2 - Stamford's been placed in tier 3 - as it falls into the South Kesteven district of Lincolnshire.

In the week leading up to the 22nd November South Kesteven which contains Stamford had 180 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

While the unitary area which contains Peterborough had 199 cases for the same period.

It must be really frustrating in Stamford because you are so close to the border there. You don't go very far down the road to Casterton and they are in tier 2. Which just doesn't seem right to me. Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council

Equipment at The Yard soft play centre stands unused Credit: ITV Anglia

Equipment at The Yard soft play centre stands unused. The owners of the small local business had just spent money on both refurbishing and making everything Covid secure.

They were able to open for a few weeks before lockdown and say it was warmly welcomed by the parents and children.

Now they don't know when they will be able to reopen.