Watch our report from Rebecca Haworth

A mass testing iniative for students at the University of Northampton will start on Monday

It comes as they get ready to head back home for Christmas.

The rapid tests are being offered to all students, even if they don't have symptoms, giving them the confidence to return home without passing the virus to a loved one.

The Government's encouraging a staggered return to reduce transmission of the virus.

Mass testing of students at University of Northampton starts Monday Credit: ITV Anglia

The sports hall is being used as a testing centre, but only students without symptoms are allowed in, and it's all voluntary.

Testing starts on Monday and it's hoped around 8,000 students will take part.

Only those who live on campus or private rented accommodation in Northamptonshire are eligible and results are available within 30 minutes.

The test was easy, it wasn't that frightening as I thought it was going to be because I was really nervous when I walked through and not painful at all Lorraine Gorimani, Student

University of Northampton Credit: ITV Anglia

If the result comes back negative, students are being encouraged to go home as early as next week

We will continue to do face to face delivery until Friday the 4th of December so we are asking our students to stay for that before returning home, and then they will continue their studies virtually until Friday 18th Becky Bradshaw, University of Northampton

It's unclear what plans will be in place for when students return from the festive break