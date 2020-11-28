£710,000 in funding for Cambridge to help recover from pandemic impact

£710,000 in funding is to be spent in Cambridge to help businesses and tourism recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The money is coming from the Combined Authority after a bid from local councils, the Fitzwilliam Museum and the Business Improvement District.

As part of the Cambridge Visitor Welcome 2021 programme there will be more outdoor seating, a mobile visitor centre and improved street lighting.

Coronavirus has dealt a big blow to businesses in Cambridge city centre, some of which have experienced the toughest of times. We know this has been felt particularly by those depending on tourism from overseas and visitors who come from elsewhere in the UK. Cllr Rosy Moore, Executive Councillor for Climate Change, Environment and City Centre

The aim is to attract footfall back to the city to support retail, culture and hospitality.

Shopping in Cambridge under restrictions Credit: ITV News Anglia

The investment will aim to enhance the day and night-time economy and attract people back to support retail, hospitality and culture. It's hoped the funding will mean "real and tangible improvements" can be made.

The money which comes from the Combined Authority's "Local growth funding" will hopefully help encourage people back to the city when current restrictions are eased.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on Cambridge's visitor economy and this funding will support a multi-sector partnership to support and accelerate the re-opening and recovery of the city centre. James Palmer, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Improvements will include: