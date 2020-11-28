Cambridgeshire burglar who tied up elderly victims jailed for over 12 years

A man who broke into a home armed with a hammer, and tied up the elderly people living there, has been jailed for 12 and a half years.

Benjamin Smith broke into the home on Hereward Close in Impington through a ground floor window in the early hours of the 14th of September.

He woke a woman in her 70s, who went to see what the noise was. The 30-year-old then charged at her wielding a hammer.

The woman and her husband, who is also in his 70s, were forced into the bathroom with Smith demanding their wedding rings.

Recovered jewellery Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Smith put the hammer down while ransacking the house. The husband picked it up and attempted to arm himself with it, but was disarmed and hit in the eye with the hammer by Smith, causing a small cut and significant swelling.

The elderly couple were then tied up using a piece of cloth.

After placing what he could find in a black holdall, Smith fled. He left behind the hammer and a screwdriver.

He was arrested two days later.

Smith pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, false imprisonment and causing grievous bodily harm with intent at an earlier hearing.

This break in is the stuff of nightmares. Smith subjected the victims to an incredible amount of fear and violence in their own home, a place where people should feel safest. He was ready to do whatever it took to get away with what he wanted. Smith is a danger to society and I hope the fact he will be behind bars for quite some time provides some comfort to the victims. DC Neil Gibbs

Detectives searched the Smith he was staying it at the time and found the black holdall which contained a hoard of suspected stolen items.

They also found a photograph on a mobile phone, taken about an hour before the break in, of Smith wearing the exact outfit as described by the victims.