Construction work's due to start soon on Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre as the council appoints the main contractor, Morgan Sindall Construction, for the £26 million project.

Demolition work on the old Marina centre on the town's Golden Mile began in February 2020, making space for the new modern pool and leisure centre.

Groundworks will start in the coming weeks with the steel structure set to go up in the spring.

The Borough Council says the project will act as a catalyst for further seafront regeneration. It's due to be finished by September 2022.

The new Marina Centre will benefit the visitor economy and borough as both a year-round anchor seafront attraction and an important community hub for the promotion of indoor and outdoor physical activity. Cllr Carl Smith and Cllr Trevor Wainwright, Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The council says the challenges of coronavirus have impacted on the timescales for the project, but that it is working hard to keep driving the project forward.

Demolition work began in February 2020 Credit: ITV News Anglia

With the site cleared and the beautifully-decorated hoardings in place, the appointment of the main contractor is an exciting milestone and people can look forward to the state-of-the-art landmark facility taking shape. Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The construction work will provide a boost to Yarmouth's economy with 75 per cent of the project's supply chain being drawn from companies in Great Yarmouth. It will also create training and employment opportunities for people living locally.

During the development, Morgan Sindall Construction and its supply chain will provide real-world training for Great Yarmouth apprentices, with around 182 weeks of training being provided for young people during the life of the project.

The new Marina Centre on the Golden Mile, Great Yarmouth Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The scheme will also create:

10 work experience placements and three mentorships for young people progressing careers in the sector.

Four placements will be created for people who are out of work, to provide them the opportunity to refresh their skill-sets, gain current experience, and learn more about career pathways in the construction industry.

We're pleased and proud to have been appointed to this significant scheme which will transform the health and leisure facilities available for people living across Great Yarmouth - bolstering well-being and creating a brilliant, state-of-the-art centre for people across the borough. Alister Broadberry, Morgan Sindall Construction's Eastern Counties area director

The old Marina Centre before demolition earlier this year. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The project is funded by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

With £2.5m secured from the Government's Getting Building Fund, via New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.

£1.6m from Sport England.

And £500,000 from Pooled Business Rates.

The new Marina Centre will be an all year-round anchor attraction, including a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access and suitable for competitions, a confidence water area and learner pool with moveable floor, leisure water with fun play features, two water flumes and a splash pad.

The complex will also be equipped with a 100-station health and fitness gym with views to the sea, four-court multi-purpose sports hall, indoor climbing zone for all ages, a café with fabulous views to the beach, and accessible multi-use flexible community spaces that can be used for a wide range of activities and services.