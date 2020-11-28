Essex oldest brewery: 'Tier two tantamount to lockdown for us'

Watch our report from Charlie Frost

The oldest brewery in Essex says supply chain companies have been forgotten when it comes to government support.

Director and founder of Crouch Vale Brewery, Colin Bocking, has told ITV Anglia there has been no financial help for businesses that supply restaurants and pubs with produce, throughout the pandemic.

Established in South Woodham Ferrers in 1981, the brewery will turn 40 in 2021. For the first time in that history it stopped brewing, twice, this year.

Colin Bocking founded Crouch Vale Brewery in 1981 Credit: ITV Anglia

From an environment which is always so active and busy with people working here and everything else, to go to mothballing, which is what effectively happens, the whole thing was just heartbreaking, I can't describe the feeling it's just awful. Colin Bocking, Director of Crouch Vale Brewery

With 95% of Crouch Vale's business coming from pubs, Colin says they are struggling.

Through the governments furlough scheme, he has been able to furlough his seven staff members, but says there has been little other help.

Unlike retail businesses, supply chain companies haven't been offered business rates relief. As a small company, Crouch Vale's business rate liability is more than £2,000 a month, which is a hard sum to pay when your sales are at just 7% of normal levels.

Crouch Vale Brewery's sales have dropped to 7% Credit: ITV Anglia

Colin would like the government to recognise the financial struggle of the food and drink supply chain and offer some support, he believes without it, a lot of companies will fold.

The government package of support has actually been fairly generous towards pubs, by contrast the supply chain businesses like us have had nothing. I think most of us understand we're in a public health crisis, we're in the middle of a pandemic, there have to be sacrifices, we all understand that. But, some recognition it's a financial problem for us, as well, would be welcome. Colin Bocking, Director of Crouch Vale Brewery

The company started brewing again this weekend, hoping with Essex entering Tier 2 on Wednesday some restaurants and food serving pubs will be busy.

But it's hard for this small business owner to be cheerful about the immediate future

The brewery started production again this weekend Credit: ITV Anglia