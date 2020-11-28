Nine year old boy taken to hospital after dog attack in Essex

A nine year old boy has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by a dog in Essex.

The boy was walking his dog with his family last night (Friday 27th November) at 7.30pm in the Langdon Hills recreation ground near Basildon when another dog approached them. The dog was not wearing a collar and was on its own.

The dog became aggressive towards their dog, attacking the young boy when he tried to separate them. There are no further details about the boy's injuries.

Police are patrolling the area and are appealing for anyone who may have seen a black Staffordshire Bull Terrier type dog in the area at the time, to contact them.