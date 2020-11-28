A robot food delivery service which has been running successfully in Milton Keynes since 2018 is now being rolled out to Northampton after seeing a surge in demand during the pandemic.

Starship Technologies operates the delivery service through a partnership with the Co-op. They provide food deliveries to five thousand households in the town including in Wootton and Hardingstone.

Each one of its fleet of robots is sanitised between deliveries to keep them covid-secure.

We have been humbled by the fantastic reception to our robots from local communities in Milton Keynes over the last two and a half years. This is the next step in our growth ambitions as we look to further roll out our service across the UK in the near future following increasing demand during the pandemic. Andrew Curtis, Head of UK Operations at Starship Technologies

Starship Technologies have partnered with the Co-op to provide the service. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Demand for Starship's service has continued to soar during the pandemic, with delivery numbers across all restaurant and grocery partners tripling in Milton Keynes alone in recent months.

The robots provide contactless deliveries, which allow people, including the elderly and more vulnerable that may be spending more time at home, to get their groceries delivered straight to their door.