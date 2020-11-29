Watch a video outlining the coronavirus restrictions in all three tiers - the bulk of the Anglia region will be in Tier 2 from Wednesday

The weekly total of new positive tests for coronavirus in the Anglia region is continuing to fall and the number of cases per 100,000 people are now lower than early November, when England was placed in a second national lockdown.

The latest published figures, which cover the week to Wednesday 25 November, show that there were 8,708 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region compared to 10,828 the week before. That is a decline of 2,120 or 20% down.

That total equates to 119.3 cases per 100,000 in the population in the Anglia region compared to 120.8 cases per 100,000 in the week ending 5 November, when the second period of national lockdown began.

However, the current infection rate in the Anglia region is still nearly four times higher than it was at the start of October when the region was averaging around 2,000 new cases per week.

The infection rate remains higher than 100 cases per 100,000 in 34 of the 54 districts in the Eastern Counties.

The weekly number of positive tests for Covid-19 fell by more than 2,000 between 15 and 22 November Credit: Data from Public Health England

The virus reproduction rate or R number is higher in the East of England than in England as a whole. It is estimated to be 0.9 to 1.1 in the region which means for every ten people with coronavirus they will infect a further nine to 11 people.

The England R number is 0.9 to 1.0.

The lockdown is due to end on Wednesday when all counties in the Anglia region will be under Tier 2 (High) coronavirus restrictions. Neighbouring areas of Lincolnshire and Leicestershire will be in Tier 3 (Very High).

While the overall number of weekly cases is falling across the Eastern Counties, it was still rising in a handful of districts in the week to Wednesday 25 November:

Ipswich - 213 cases - up 46% compared to the previous week

North Norfolk - 93 cases - up 39%

Harlow - 195 cases - up 31%

Basildon - 532 cases - up 11%

Peterborough - 409 cases - up 3%

119.3 Weekly cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 25 November

120.8 Weekly cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region at the start of the second lockdown

31.4 Weekly cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region at the start of October

While overall across the Anglia region the coronavirus infection rate is now lower than it was when the second lockdown began, it is still higher than early November in Essex, Suffolk and Milton Keynes.

Essex went into lockdown with a weekly infection rate of 111.6 cases per 100,000 and the county, including the unitary areas of Thurrock and Southend, had 142.6 cases per 100,000 on 25 November. The rates in Basildon and Harlow are significantly higher than in early November

In Suffolk the rate is only marginally higher than it was at the start of lockdown when there were 72.0 cases per 100,000 in the county. The latest rate on the 25 November was 72.5. Ipswich has the highest case rate in Suffolk with 155.6 per 100,000

The latest weekly coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the population in each county in the Anglia region. Credit: Data from Public Health England

The NHS reported over the weekend that a further 40 patients has died in the region's hospitals with coronavirus or with Covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate.

So far in November, 527 hospital patients have lost their lives with Covid-19. There were 195 coronavirus deaths in hospitals in October and 25 in September.

Hospital admissions are still rising in the region. There were 692 hospital admissions in the week to Thursday 26 November, an increase of 4% on the week before.

The graph show the rolling seven-day average of coronavirus cases has been falling for more than a week Credit: Data from Public Health England

From Wednesday 2 December, when the national lockdown ends, all counties in the Anglia region will be in Tier 2 of the three tier coronavirus restrictions.

From Wednesday, all shops will be permitted to re-open along with gyms and personal care services, like hairdressers. Communal worship, weddings and outdoor grassroots sports will resume.

The rule of six will apply in outdoor public spaces like parks, beaches or public gardens.

Tier Two - High alert level

You cannot socialise indoors with anyone not in your household or support bubble - but the rule of six applies outdoors.

Pubs and bars must close, unless operating as restaurants, and hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with a substantial meal.

Public events can still take place at Tier 2 with appropriate social distances - but the numbers outdoors will be restricted to 2,000 people. Like Tier 1 (Medium), indoor performances will be restricted to 1,000 spectators.

An ITV News graphic showing which areas of England are in Tier 1, 2 or 3. Credit: ITV News

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Wednesday 25 November, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Sunday 29 November on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (26-29 November) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Basildon with 284.2 cases per 100,000. West Suffolk and Mid Suffolk are currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 35.7 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Wednesday 25 November (with the previous week in brackets)