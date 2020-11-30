Councils given cash to support struggling families over winter

Councils across the region have been given a share of nearly £20 million to support the lowest-paid households this Christmas.

The Covid Winter Grants Scheme will be used to help struggling families pay for essentials such as food and heating.

Councils can decide the best method of support, but this could include direct payments, providing meals, funding food distribution charities or providing food vouchers.

Councils are receiving a share of £170m from the Covid Winter Grant Scheme. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Thérèse Coffey said: “No one should go hungry or be unable to pay their bills this winter.

"By empowering local authorities who know their areas best, this scheme ensures families are warm and well-fed this Christmas.

“This adds to the wide range of support already available, including £9.3 billion of additional welfare support to help families in need during the pandemic, along with mortgage holidays, support for renters, and billions in income support through the furlough scheme.”

Money could be distributed directly to individuals or to food distribution charities. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The money will be distributed to local authorities based on population size, whilst also weighting for deprivation in the local area.

Funding for county councils and unitary authorities