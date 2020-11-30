A five-year-old boy from Essex has built his own lego version of Colchester zoo, to raise money for the animals.

Thomas Rose started his own fundraising campaign by building the model in his front garden in Great Dunmow.

He has been visiting the zoo since he was a baby and wanted to do something to help the zoo, which has financially struggled during the pandemic.

Thomas made the lego zoo in his front garden. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Thomas started building the creation at the beginning of the second lockdown and has already managed to raise more than £3500.

Attractions across the East are facing a bleak future and struggling to make ends meet because of being forced to shut for a second time.

Thomas says he loves the zoo and wants to help them stay open. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Colchester Zoo is among those hit. Staff there say they need the help now more than ever and have launched an emergency funding page to get through winter.

Colchester Zoo welcomed visitors back in June. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Colchester zoo, which employs over 450 people, closed its doors to the public back in March.

It has since managed to re-open with regulations in place.

Around 80% of its staff have been placed on furlough, but the animals still need to be taken care of.

Thomas is hoping to raise £10,000 by the end of lockdown on the 2nd of December. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Thomas stands outside his house most days speaking to people on their daily exercise and encourages them to donate.

He's hoping to raise £10,000 by the end of this lockdown.

