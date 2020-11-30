Five-year-old from Essex raises money for Colchester zoo by building lego version in front garden
A five-year-old boy from Essex has built his own lego version of Colchester zoo, to raise money for the animals.
Thomas Rose started his own fundraising campaign by building the model in his front garden in Great Dunmow.
He has been visiting the zoo since he was a baby and wanted to do something to help the zoo, which has financially struggled during the pandemic.
Thomas started building the creation at the beginning of the second lockdown and has already managed to raise more than £3500.
Attractions across the East are facing a bleak future and struggling to make ends meet because of being forced to shut for a second time.
Colchester Zoo is among those hit. Staff there say they need the help now more than ever and have launched an emergency funding page to get through winter.
Colchester zoo, which employs over 450 people, closed its doors to the public back in March.
It has since managed to re-open with regulations in place.
Around 80% of its staff have been placed on furlough, but the animals still need to be taken care of.
Thomas stands outside his house most days speaking to people on their daily exercise and encourages them to donate.
He's hoping to raise £10,000 by the end of this lockdown.
