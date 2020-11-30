A Guinness World Record holder from Moulton near Newmarket is taking on 31 marathons in 31 days.

Ben Blowes is a fitness instructor and has completed many challenges in the past to raise money for charity, but never one as big as this.

For Ben's latest endeavor, he'll be running a marathon a day throughout December, to fundraise for the provision of psychological and mental health care for children with brain tumours at the Cambridgeshire charity Tom’s Trust.

Ben Blowes set a world record when he ran the London Marathon with a tumble dryer strapped to his back.

Ben will pass through Cambridge, Suffolk and Milton Keynes and is aiming to run all 31 marathons in under four hours each.

"I am so proud to support the Tom’s Trust children and I am looking forward to the challenge ahead", Ben said.

After meeting Deborah [the charity's founder] a few years ago and hearing her talk about her son Tom and the changes that she wanted to make in his name, I knew that I had to do something to help. Every painful step I take in December will be helping to support a child and their family and as a Father myself, it is important to me to try and help.

“This is a daunting challenge but one that I’m looking forward to and I wouldn’t be able to attempt it without the support of my family and the fantastic team behind the campaign."

Ben Blowes training for 31 stars

Ben was nominated for Regional Fundraiser of the Year at this year's Pride of Britain awards.

He's raised around £50,000 to date, taking on challenges which include a world record for running a marathon with a tumble dryer strapped to his back.

And even in lockdown, Ben was determined to keep his fundraising going by running an ultra-marathon around his garden - a staggering 2,000 laps over 15 hours - to say thank you to the NHS.