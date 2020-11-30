Hospitality industry calls for more financial support to survive the pandemic

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson

With lockdown being lifted this week, the hospitality and leisure sector in the East of England says it will need extra government support to help it survive the tough new Tier 2 restrictions.

Under Tier 2 rules, which apply across the region, pubs and restaurants face operating with less than a third of their usual revenue. Hampered by what and when they can serve, some are saying it's not worth re-opening their doors at all.

Catering students learning to make focaccia at Peterborough City College have their hearts set on careers in catering and hospitality. But they also know it's going to be tough.

Looking for jobs in an industry that's been as hard hit as any other because of Covid at a time when unemployment is also rising fast. The college says it will be working hard to ensure as many as possible do find work because the young deserve a chance.

Restaurants will be able to re-open from Wednesday but pubs will have to serve 'substantial' meals Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Anglia region will be in Tier 2 from Wednesday when the second national lockdown is lifted. That will mean pubs as well as restaurants will have to serve meals or remain closed.

Many are now clinging on, unlikely to hire more staff. The Chequers at Sutton near Ely is a traditional village pub.

The landlady, Maija Cartwright, is worried the business may not be able to afford to open every night: "If they have to eat, they don't want to eat every night, they can't afford to eat every night so this is going to be a very difficult situation for us.

"We have to make the pub viable otherwise it will close."

Financially, if we haven't got the regulars coming in every night, some nights it just won't be worth opening. Maija Cartwright, Landlady, The Chequers

Chris Newman owns the Homme Nouveau restaurant and fears for the future of the industry Credit: ITV News Anglia

In Whittlesey, near Peterborough, Chris Newman owns the Homme Nouveau restaurant. Without more government support he worries for those keen to follow him into the trade. Chris believes his businesses will ride out the storm. Many others will have to do all they can if they are to survive as well .