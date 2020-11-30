Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

Chris Porsz works as a paramedic but also enjoys photography in his spare time and has now published a book of his images as a tribute to the NHS.

The latest book by the Peterborough photographer looks back at the past 40 years inside the city's hospitals.

Chris started working as a porter at the old Peterborough District Hospital in the 1970s.

The hospital is long gone and now a building site but Chris has fond memories and a collection of images snapped over the past four decades. He combines is time as a paramedic with being a very keen amateur photographer . His latest book of images, called Just Be Kind, includes photos he took around the district hospital.

Chris said: "It's my tribute to the staff of the hospitals and how they've got us through this pandemic. Without those staff the health service would collapse overnight. So this is my tribute to them."

Some of the images of the NHS captured by paramedic and photographer Chris Porsz Credit: Chris Porsz

Peterborough District Hospital on Midland Road was closed in 2010 and later demolished and a school and housing estate have been built on the site - but Chris in his role as a paramedic has continued to transport patients to the new Peterborough City Hospital.

That has also allowed him to capture some candid moments around the city hospital for his book.

We need to protect the health service before it is overwhelmed Chris Porsz

Working on the NHS frontline, Chris also hopes the book highlights the importance of people doing their bit to stay safe during the Covid pandemic.

He made this appeal: "Please people, just be safe out there and be socially distanced and wear the mask. It's not too much to ask and it can make a massive difference to the staff. Because they are exhausted - it's being going on for months and months."

Keen amateur photographer Chris Porsz has collected all his images of the NHS in Peterborough into a book called 'Just Be Kind' Credit: Chris Porsz

The book is a collection of Chris's memories from 40 years he's spent in the city's hospitals but also a chance to celebrate the work of his colleagues - in the NHS.