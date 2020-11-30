Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Russell Hookey

There has been a warning that almost half of dentist surgeries in the East could struggle to stay afloat without more financial help.

Covid restrictions have left dentists fighting huge backlogs with more than 60 per cent of practices in the East operating at half capacity.

89 percent said one of the biggest obstacles is the down time they are required to have in between patients.

Nationally 19 million fewer treatments were offered in England between March and October, compared to the same period last year.