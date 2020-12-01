Businesses in Bedford prepare to welcome post-lockdown customers

Watch a report from ITV Anglia's Rebecca Haworth

It has sometimes felt like we've been living in a parallel universe during this pandemic.

Everything that was normal has gone out the window and now, more than ever, we need a bit of escapism.

Close Encounters comic book store in Bedford offers just that, but it's not been easy.

The shop relies heavily on passing trade, which has been a challenge during this second lockdown.

"There's a steady demand for product but this year, the difficulties are is that we also rely on other businesses," owner Bub Chahal told ITV Anglia.

Bub Chahal, owner of Close Encounters Credit: ITV

"For example, if the cinemas are closed there are less people coming in asking about books, about the movies which they've seen, there's a lot of synergy with other businesses."

Mr Chahal is looking forward to reopening tomorrow but are keen customers continue to wear masks and social distance.

Hairdressers are also preparing to welcome clients back.

The Maria Grazia salon in Bedford is fully booked and has found outside of lockdown, business has been better than ever.

Maria Ianiri, owner of Maria Grazia Salon said: "It's quite astonishing really...I think July was one of our best months compared to last year. Also, we've had a 50% increase of new clients and current waiting is about three months ahead."

Maria Ianiri, owner of the Maria Grazia salon Credit: ITV News

Covid-19 has been catastrophic for a lot of companies though - particularly those on the high street.

Debenhams went into administration in April and the only interested party in taking it over - JD Sports - has now pulled out of rescue talks, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

The department store is still planning to open tomorrow, but the future is looking bleak after nearly 250 years of trading.

With so much uncertainty at the moment, gyms are hoping to give people a lift.

Gainz Fitness & Strength in Bedford tried to stay open during the second lockdown as the owner Alex Lowndes felt it was essential for people's wellbeing.

He's now expecting a fine of £1,000 but he doesn't regret it.

"In normal circumstances, I think an outlet like this keeps people out of prisons, keeps people out of doctors surgeries, keeps people of out hospitals," Alex Lowndes said.

"I think it's crucial during normal times but during a health pandemic, it's more than crucial."

Businesses across the region will be excited to welcome back customers tomorrow.

For many, they'll be relying on a last-minute Christmas rush, to help keep them going into the new year.