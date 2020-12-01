Cambridge United and Luton Town prepare to welcome fans back to stadiums

Football fans will return to stadiums on Wednesday, with Cambridge United and Luton Town among the clubs allowed to welcome fans back.

2,000 supporters will be at the Abbey Stadium to watch Cambridge's League Two clash against Mansfield Town, while there will be a crowd of 1,000 at Kenilworth Road when Luton take on Norwich City in the Championship.

Cambridge did host a pilot event with fans in the EFL Trophy in September, which it was hoped would help lead the way for supporters to return in the autumn, but the plans were scrapped following a rise in coronavirus cases.

However, with lockdown coming to an end on Wednesday, clubs in tiers one and two have been given the green light for a limited number of fans to attend matches again.

It means supporters will be back in grounds for the first time since March, although their matchday experience will look very different to what they were used to previously.

1,000 fans will be at Kenilworth Road to watch Luton Town's game against Norwich City. Credit: PA

Fans will be greeted by a whole host of measures designed to keep everyone safe, including one-way systems and strict entry times.

Supporters will also be told not to take selfies with players, to avoid touching the ball if it goes out of play and to not hug or shake hands with fellow fans after goals.

Masks will also need to be worn in stadiums, but it's up to individual clubs to decide whether fans still need to keep them on when they're watching the game.

What can fans expect?

Supporters told to arrive at the stadium earlier than usual

Social distancing must be observed at all times

Fans must not touch the ball if it goes out of play

No selfies with players before or after matches

Must wear a face mask to enter the stadium

Fans encouraged to stay in their seat/standing area for the full game if possible, and to avoid toilets at "peak times"

Must follow arrows on the floor to avoid bumping into other fans

Celebrations should be be "respectful" and things like hugs and hand shakes should be avoided

Despite the strict measures, fans will be allowed to sing and chant to support their team - as long as they remain socially distant.

"Our preparation for this moment has been thorough and the experience of hosting the test event against Fulham earlier this year, means we are absolutely ready and excited to be safely opening the doors for fans at the earliest possible opportunity," Cambridge United Chief Executive Ian Mather said.

"Once again we re-iterate our immense gratitude to our fanbase, whose loyal support over the challenging period away from the Abbey Stadium has been unwavering. It will be a poignant moment to see them take to the stands again next week.”