Chance British GP will have 100,000+ visitors by 2021, says Silverstone CEO

Watch an interview with Stuart Pringle, CEO of Northamptonshire's Silverstone Circuit

The CEO of Silverstone says he can see a situation where hundreds of thousands of fans are back at the track in 2021 for the British Grand Prix.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, Stuart Pringle said he could absolutely see a return of fans to the region's biggest sporting event, thanks to a mixture of testing and vaccination.

"I think a combination of vaccine and testing will mean there's a very good chance of having close to a full crowd."

British Grand Prix Credit: PA

The British Grand Prix regularly attracts fans from across the country. Organisers ususally expect around 330,000 people through the gates over the three days.

"The big thing about Silverstone is that we're an outdoor venue, we're an open air venue, our grandstands are very open, we don't have the confines of say a football stadium or rugby stadium where the fans are meeting in the concourses outside the food outlets and the stairwells."

Lewis Hamilton at this year's British GP Credit: AP

On the chance of having big crowds back to watch the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in Summer 2021, Stuart Pringle said:

"I think there is a reasonable chance that some of the younger population will have received the vaccine but I think that we will have got used to testing ourselves very regularly."

Stuart Pringle had a warning for the industry though:

"I think that's where we need to get to as a country, otherwise the music promoters, the sporting venues, not to mention the hospitality, we're all going to go to the wall."