Norfolk girl wins battle to donate afro hair to wig charity

A 10-year-old girl from Norfolk has won a battle to donate her afro hair to a wig charity.

Carly Gorton, from Southburgh, wanted to donate her locks to a charity that makes wigs for sick children. However, she was unable to find anyone to take hair of her texture.

Just under a fortnight ago, Carly told ITV Anglia her hair couldn't be used by The Little Princess Trust. The charity said they were "unable to use very tightly curled hair of any origin" due to "technical reasons with the wig-making process."

Carly's mum, Anna Mudeka, said she couldn't find any UK charity to accept the hair.

Carly's story gained significant publicity and consequently, several people have since contacted The Little Princess Trust "expressing an interest in working together to search for a solution."

The charity has said it will now accept Carly's hair donation as it continues to explore potential ways to use Afro hair in wigs.

"I am so happy and thank The Little Princess Trust. I hope in future, other children like me will be able to donate their hair to be used in wigs,” Carly said.

Carly and her mum are now looking at charities in America who will take afro hair. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Anna added: “We had not anticipated the complexity which goes into making wigs in general, let alone wigs from Afro hair. This process really has been an eye-opener and Carly is so over the moon with the outcome."

The Little Princess Trust said that for many years, it has been trying, without success, to find a wig manufacturer who can use Afro hair in its wigs.

Phil Brace, Chief Executive of the charity, thanked Carly for her support.

“While there is no certainty that we will find a definitive solution, we feel any development is positive as it will improve the knowledge and understanding for us and, importantly, for wig manufacturers in this area,” he added.

“Carly really has provoked great conversation and debate while creating more awareness on the specific challenges of using Afro hair in wigs.”

To help support the trial and the work of The Little Princess Trust, Carly has set up a Just Giving page.

She will be having her hair shaved off on December 17.