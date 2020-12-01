Remote Norfolk train station named as least used in Britain

Britain’s least used station has been named as Berney Arms in Norfolk with only 42 entries and exits in the last year.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) found usage at this station fell by 90% between April 2019 and March 2020 due to the lines serving the station being closed most of the year for signalling upgrade work.

Berney Arms, on the Norfolk Broads, is one of just six stations across Great Britain with fewer than 100 entries and exits.

Last year’s least used stations; Denton, near Manchester, and Stanlow & Thornton, near Liverpool, increased from 46 to 92 and 82 respectively.

Cambridge station is the busiest in the East of England. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Cambridge remained the busiest station in the East of England with 11.6 million passenger entries and exits in the last year.

Chelmsford (8,606,294), Stansted Airport (8,474,784), Watford Junction (8,436,358) and St Albans City (7,375,158) stations made up the remainder of the top five most used stations across the region.

The numbers were revealed in ORR’s estimate of station usage statistics, which officially records the annual total of passenger entries and exits.

Waterloo station topped the chart for the sixteenth consecutive year despite a decrease in numbers. The decline in usage across Great Britain can be partly attributed to the dramatic fall in passenger numbers following the impact of Covid-19.

Around Great Britain, Glasgow Central (32.5 million) remained the busiest station in Scotland but saw 331,886 fewer passengers, followed by Edinburgh Waverley (23.1 million). In Wales, Cardiff Central recorded 12.7 million entries and exits, a decrease of 2.0% compared to last year.