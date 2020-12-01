A popular seaside cafe has been forced to close for good after strong winds and the tide eroded the cliff beneath it. Villagers in Winterton, Norfolk, spent the morning emptying the cafe of its furniture and contents as the building threatened to fall off the dunes

A strong northerly wind pushed the neep tide up higher than usual. There were also concerns for hundreds of grey seal pups who are too young to swim through a high tide.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is in talks with the cafe owner to relocate elsewhere near the beach. The building will be demolished later this week