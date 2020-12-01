Stevenage driver Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to his team Mercedes, the seven-time F1 world champion woke up on Monday morning with "mild symptoms" but is "otherwise fit and well."

He will now miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

The positive test came just a day after Hamilton had won the Bahrain Grand Prix at the same circuit.

In a statement, Mercedes said that Hamilton was tested three times last week and tested negative each time.

However, he complained of feeling ill on Monday morning and took a further test which returned a positive result.

He was also told on Monday that a contact "prior to arrival in Bahrain" had subsequently tested positive.

Hamilton will now self-isolate in line with coronavirus protocols.

Mercedes confirmed they will announce the driver who will replace him at this weekend's Grand Prix in due course.

Hamilton is the third F1 driver to contract the virus this season following Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.