Suffolk's Ed Sheeran 'most streamed British artist' on Spotify

He may not have released any new music recently, but that hasn't stopped millions of us listening to some Ed Sheeran tunes over lockdown.

The Suffolk singer was the most streamed British artist on Spotfiy in the UK this year, ahead of Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles.

Last December, Sheeran announced that he was taking a break from music and social media after his record-breaking Divide tour finished with a series of homecoming gigs in Ipswich.

Canadian rapper Drake. Credit: PA

He's since become a dad for the first time, with his daughter Lyra Antarctica being born in August.

Overall, Sheeran was the fourth most played artist on Spotify in the UK.

Canadian rapper Drake topped the list, while Juice Wrld and Eminem made up the top three.

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' was the year's most streamed song.

Most played artists on Spotify in the UK 2020