Essex cricket team take on challenge to help tackle food hunger over Christmas

The Essex cricket team will be walking and running more than 450 miles in the space of two weeks to raise money for the UK's biggest food bank network.

This year, the players are unable to visit the children's ward at Broomfield Hospital and hand out presents because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, they are taking on the challenge for The Trusell Trust to help those struggling over the festive period, as part of the 'Essex Cricket Xmas Food Bank Appeal.'

From this week, players from the Men's, Women's and Ability squads and staff will be running and walking a combined 779km - the distance from Chelmsford to Lord's, Lord's to Edgbaston, Edgbaston to Taunton and Taunton back to Chelmsford.

Those are the grounds the club has won trophies at over the last five years.