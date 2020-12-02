Flames seen across Cambridgeshire town as lorry carrying chemicals catches fire

Video from Tony McKie

A lorry has been totally destroyed in a fire which sent flames and smoke high into the sky above St Ives in Cambridgeshire.

The lorry, which was carrying chemicals, caught fire on London Road at around 8.20pm on Tuesday, 1 December.

People as far away as Godmanchester reported hearing as explosions as the fire spread through the lorry.

Writing on a local Facebook page, Hannah Hance said: "Heard this in Godmanchester...I heard two massive bangs, the first louder than the second."

The lorry caught fire near the Esso petrol station on London Road

Nobody was injured according to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service, who sent over 20 firefighters to the incident.

At 11pm they provided an update saying crews had brought the scene under control and were beginning the clear up operation.

The statement added: "However, due to the chemical that the lorry was carrying, a specialist clean up operation will be required.

"This is likely to take several hours and the road will need to be resurfaced due to the damage."

On Wednesday police warned the road was likely to be closed through the morning rush hour

People gathered to watch the fire, which spanned the entire width of London Road.

Writing on Twitter, Tony McKie said: "Not the usual drive to work tonight. Hope everybody is safe. Really shook me up just watching it and hearing it go up."