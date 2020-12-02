People in Harlow are being urged to "play their part" as the town comes out of a national month-long lockdown.

All parts of the East of England have been placed in tier two, which means household mixing will still be banned indoors, but people can meet outdoors - providing they stick to the rule of six.

Harlow has the second highest infection rate nationally, after cases increased by 31% in the week to Wednesday 25 November.

Public Health officials say people should continue to follow the rules to prevent tighter restrictions.

"We need Harlow residents to play their part and follow the rules at home or outdoors", said Dr Mike Gogarty, Essex’s Director of Public Health.

“We know that if everyone follows these rules and plays their part in reducing the spread that we can reverse this worrying increase.”

Harlow residents are being urged to stay safe and follow guidance on social distancing Credit: ITV Anglia

No specific outbreaks are being linked to the rise, with cases affecting all communities in the town.

Councillor Mark Ingall, the Leader of Harlow Counci,l said: “Harlow’s recent increase in infection cases is a cause for concern and we must all act now and take care to reduce the spread of coronavirus in our town.

“Harlow’s residents and businesses have done so much over many months to keep our town’s infection rates down, but now is not the time to stop keeping ourselves safe and neither is it a time to be complacent.

"We must focus on staying safe, taking care and continuing to do our bit indoors and outdoors to stop the spread. Because if we don’t the reality is that as a town we face tighter restrictions, which no one wants."

Cases are also rising among school children and young people in Basildon.

Parents are being asked to make sure their children are aware of the current guidance and following the rules while in and outside of schools.

The latest data published by Public Health England has revealed a sharp increase in the case rate, with Basildon now having one of the highest rates nationally at over 285 cases per 100,000.

Infection is particularly prevalent in the 10-18 year age group.