Credit: Pfizer vaccine is approved for use by UK regulator

A company which runs a care home in West Suffolk has told ITV News Anglia that the approval of the Pfizer Covid vaccine is a "landmark moment" for them.

Anna Selby is head of the 'Covid Taskforce' for Sunrise and Gracewell which runs a care home in Kentford near Newmarket. She says they have a plan in place for when the vaccine is offered to them.

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, approved by the UK regulator the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, will be rolled out as early as next week with care home residents and staff the first to be offered the jab.

Experts say the vaccine met "strict standards of safety, of effectiveness and of quality".

It comes less than a week after another vaccine developed by Oxford University and Cambridge based AstraZeneca, was also formally put forward to be assessed by the UK regulator.

The Pfizer jab has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in all age groups.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises ministers, said vaccines should first be offered to elderly people in care homes and care home workers.

The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, enough to vaccinate 20 million people with two doses, given 21 days apart.

Who will be offered the vaccine in the first phase?