Shops, restaurants and gyms are among the businesses across the East of England reopening today (2nd Dec) following a month lockdown.

All parts of the Anglia region, apart from Stamford in Lincolnshire, are entering Tier Two.

Stamford has been placed in Tier Three with much tighter restrictions.

People were back in the pool at The Hive, Ely as soon as its doors opened. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It's been quite hard not being able to swim because I like to exercise and it's a big part of your mental health. Kevin Chalmers, swimmer

People back in the gym early at The Hive in Ely after lockdown lifts and area goes into Tier Two restrictions. Credit: ITV News Anglia

We're really pleased to be back and it's good to see a busy first session. It means a huge amount, it's a big part of people's lives. Jason Parker, Manager, The Hive

The Hive Leisure centre in Ely has put in place restrictions including:

Reduction of equipment within gym areas to allow for social distancing of 2 metres.

Relocation of some fitness classes to sports hall or outdoor areas where available.

Reduction of the number of customers allowed within a leisure facility at any one time.

Double width swimming lanes.

Pre-booked slots only, no walk in customers will be allowed.

Enhanced cleaning by staff and sanitising equipment available for use.

Limited changing room access with members asked to change at home when possible Businesses have been adapting throughout the first and second lockdown to keep trading. The Grain Culture has expanded from wholesale into retail and has just opened its first shop in Ely.

We are really lucky to have a supportive community in Ely and they have really helped us through the first lockdown and this one as well. Charlotte Brown, The Grain Culture

Pubs can open as well, if they serve alcohol with a substantial meal. The government says some areas may go down a tier before Christmas, if people follow the rules.

Find out more about the Tier restrictions